George Morgan Baggott

April 17, 1936 - April 6, 2022

CHICAGO — George Morgan Baggott, 85, passed away April 6, 2022 in Chicago, IL. Born April 17, 1936 in Zeigler, IL to George Irwin Baggott and Harriet Elizabeth "Betty" Morgan Baggott, George was proud of his family heritage. His grandfather, Ambert Delos Morgan was a judge in Southern Illinois and a fervent proponent of civil rights. George proudly displayed a sword belonging to one of his three great-grandfathers that defended liberty in the Civil War.

George earned his BA Economics from the University of Missouri-Columbia where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. After proudly serving in the United States Army, George and his uncle Jim founded Van Gay, Inc, where he worked until 1972. George then entered banking and moved his family from Mount Vernon, IL to St. Louis, MO where he was employed by Mercantile Trust Company as a Vice President, and in 1978, by Manufacturers Bank. In 1985, George founded The Village Bank in St. Louis County and served as its President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer until his retirement in 2000.

He was married to Joyce Walker Baggott for 48 years and had three daughters: Lynn, Laurie and LeAnne, all of whom were recipients of his enduring love and commitment to their well-being.

George is survived by his sister, Eugenia Baggott; by his daughters and sons-in-law: Lynn and Scott Magnesen of Burr Ridge, IL, Laurie and Terry Gourley of Simi Valley, CA, LeAnne and Dan Delosky of Overland Park, KS; by his grandchildren: Michael and Sheena Magnesen, Ryan and Jessica Magnesen, Steven and Jamie Gourley, Patrick Magnesen, Kristina Gourley, Kyle Magnesen, Rebekah Gourley, Lauren (Delosky) and Andrew Koch, Joseph Delosky and Payton Gourley; and by ten of his eleven great-grandchildren.

George cherished every generation of his family. He was intensely interested in and actively involved with each of his progeny, investing in their endeavors, celebrating their achievements and encouraging them during adversity. Through the honor, integrity and patriotism that he modeled, and through the amazing stories and life lessons that he shared, George was a powerful, positive influence upon family, friends and strangers alike. This is his enduring legacy that he leaves for all.