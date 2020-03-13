SESSER — George O. Slankard died peacefully at his home in Sesser. He was 95 years old.

George was born Dec. 15, 1924, in Sesser, to George T. and Helen (O'Neil) Slankard.

He graduated from the University of Illinois and Southern Illinois University and became a teacher in the Sesser Schools, where he met another teacher, Mary Hartman, who would become his wife on Oct. 11, 1950.

After concluding that teaching was Mary's forte and not his, George decided to follow in his father's footsteps and work in the family owned business of Slankard Publishing. George's passion for printing grew beyond that of his family's and for the next 45 years he and Mary built the business and published three magazines; the first being the American Cooner, which was widely known and respected in the field of hunting, dog training and field trials. Cars & Parts was the next magazine to be published and was one of the first Automobile magazines that not only included interesting and informative articles but also included information on car auctions, swap meets as well as being a classified marketplace for cars, parts, accessories and services. Hunter's Horn was then published, which specialized in the sport and competition of Fox Hunting.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}