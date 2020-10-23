HERRIN — George Olaf Jensen, 92, passed away at 10:42 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Parkway Manor in Marion.
George was born Sept. 30, 1928, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Hans Muller and Grethe (Josdal) Jensen.
He married Rose Marie Colp in Cairo on June 30, 1956. She preceded him in death March 9, 2017.
Prior to his retirement, George had worked as a superintendent for CIPS.
Survivors include his son, Eric and Marie Jensen of Herrin; and daughter, Caroline and Greg Phillips of Ames, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and sister, Lillian Higgerson.
Private committal services will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Carterville.
Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home in Herrin is assisting the family with final arrangements.
For additional information or to sign the guest memorial register, visit www.hughesfuneralhomes.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.