Georgia R. Miller

CARBONDALE — Georgia R. Miller, 93, passed away on Nov. 16, 2021.

Funeral services for Georgia will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.

To read the full obituary visit www.meredithfh.com.

