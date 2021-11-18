 Skip to main content
Georgia R. Miller

  • Updated
CARBONDALE — Georgia R. Miller, 93, passed away on November 16, 2021.

Funeral services for Georgia will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.

To read the full obituary, visit www.meredithfh.com.

