Georgianna Tucker, born Georgianna Lannom on January second in the year nineteen and forty-seven, a woman who never met a person she didn't like, passed on to the meadow where the best people gather on October fourteenth in the year two thousand and twenty at eleven hours and two minutes in the morning. If there is someone she wants to see that didn't make it there, be sure she will ask politely and get them a pass.

Strong as a bear and gentle as a fawn, she was more generous than the sun to a field of wildflowers, and sweeter than the honey the bees made from them. Her laughter was a tonic for any ailment of the spirit and if you ever heard it, even just once, you will always have that inexhaustible bottle of giggles in your soul's back pocket for future use.

She is survived by her one and only husband of fifty-six years, her only child and son, one remaining sister, and one remaining brother. More importantly to this earth are the thousands whose lives she touched, no matter how briefly. They may not remember her name, they may not remember exactly what she said or did, but they will never forget how she made them feel.