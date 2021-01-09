 Skip to main content
Georgina Bishop
STIRITZ — Georgina Bishop, 91, passed away at 5:22 a.m. Friday Jan. 8, 2021, in Franklin Hospital in Benton.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, in St. Paul's Catholic Church in Johnston City, with Father Mark Reyling officiating. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Murman and Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City. Because of COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Catholic Church.

