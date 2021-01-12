Georgina Bishop
April 26, 1929 - Jan. 8 2021
STIRITZ - Georgina Bishop 91 passed away at 5:22 A.M. Friday January 8, 2021 at the Franklin Hospital in Benton.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday January 12, 2021, at the St. Paul's Catholic Church in Johnston City with Fr. Mark Reyling officiating. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Tuesday at Murman & Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City. Because of COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the St. Paul's Catholic Church.
Georgina was born on April 26, 1929 in Herrin, the daughter of George and Elisabeth (Bier) Francescon the seventh of eight children and the last surviving one. She married Loren R. Bishop on November 6, 1948 in Johnston City. They shared over 60 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on May 22, 2008. Georgina was a longtime member of the St. Pauls' Catholic Church of Johnston City.
She is survived by two sons: David L. Bishop and wife Terri of Johnston City and Daniel L. Bishop and wife Nicki of Benton; grandsons: Davy Bishop and wife Kateri-Michelle, Daniel L. Bishop, Benjamin Thomas Bishop II; a granddaughter, Julie Johanson and fiance Daryl Jones; great grandchildren: Gabriel Bishop, Dylan Montgomery, Jacob Johanson, Ashleigh Johanson, Ashten Bishop, Charlotte Bishop, and Breanna Shumate and husband Max; great-great grandchildren: Chloe Shumate, and Georgina Shumate; a special niece, Elisa Francescon; several nieces and nephews, who she loved very much; close friends, Pat McClellan and Robert "Butch" Francescon; caregiver and family friend, Carolyn Carter; and brother-in-law, Jackie Bishop and wife Betty .
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Benjamin Thomas Bishop; brothers: Phillip, Joseph, and Americo Francescon; sisters: Ernestina Luchetti, Rose Lazorchak, Rena Farkas, and Antoinetta Battagliotti.
Georgina was very proud of her Italian heritage. She was an excellent cook. She enjoyed growing roses and vegetable gardening. She also loved to quilt, crochet, embroidery, and passed on linens, throws, quilts, and house shoes to family and friends.
