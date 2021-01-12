Georgina Bishop

April 26, 1929 - Jan. 8 2021

STIRITZ - Georgina Bishop 91 passed away at 5:22 A.M. Friday January 8, 2021 at the Franklin Hospital in Benton.

Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday January 12, 2021, at the St. Paul's Catholic Church in Johnston City with Fr. Mark Reyling officiating. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Tuesday at Murman & Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City. Because of COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the St. Paul's Catholic Church.

Georgina was born on April 26, 1929 in Herrin, the daughter of George and Elisabeth (Bier) Francescon the seventh of eight children and the last surviving one. She married Loren R. Bishop on November 6, 1948 in Johnston City. They shared over 60 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on May 22, 2008. Georgina was a longtime member of the St. Pauls' Catholic Church of Johnston City.