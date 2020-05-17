VIENNA — Gerald B. “Jerry” Krelo, 66, passed away at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at his home.
Jerry was born Aug. 1, 1953, in Du Quoin. He was the second of six children born to Ben and Rosemary (Giordano) Krelo.
On July 28, 1984, Jerry was united in marriage to Katrina J. “Trina” Shoemaker at the Community of Christ (Webb) Church near Tunnel Hill. Trina preceded him in death on Sept. 1, 2017.
Jerry is survived by his sons, Colten Krelo of St. Louis, Missouri, and Austin Krelo of Vienna; his siblings, Joe Krelo, and his wife, Jeanne, of Elkville, Kathy (Krelo) Faulkner, and her husband, Mark, of Carterville, Jim Krelo, and his wife, Terri, of Elkville, Eddie Krelo, and his wife, Angela, of Carterville, and Kristina (Krelo) Bourquard, and her husband, John, of Indianapolis, Indiana; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bob and Jean Shoemaker of Vienna; sisters-in-law, Kelli Langston, and her husband, Kevin, as well as Kim Martin, and her husband, Neil, all of Vienna; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends, including Bill Maloney of Vienna, and Roger Rodely of West Frankfort, and many golfing buddies throughout the region.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Rosemary Krelo; and his beloved wife, Trina.
Jerry was a 1971 graduate of Zeigler-Royalton High School. He also took courses in welding at Rend Lake Community College.
Jerry worked as a carpenter in the construction trades. He also farmed, drove a truck, and was employed as a field technician and foreman for Heartland Pump, Inc. Jerry was a former member of the Laborer's International Union of North America. Along with his wife Trina, Jerry owned and operated the former Dolly's Restaurant in Vienna. He also supported and traveled extensively with Trina in her equestrian career.
Jerry was a Corvette enthusiast and had been a member of an area Corvette Club. He was an avid golfer and a member of both the Lake of Egypt Country Club and the former Gambit Golf Club.
Jerry was of the Roman Catholic faith.
A private memorial service honoring the life of Gerald B. “Jerry” Krelo will be at a later date.
Contributions in memory of Jerry Krelo are suggested to the Lake of Egypt Country Club for which a memorial will be placed. Checks can be made out to the Lake of Egypt Country Club and can be left in the care of Bailey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 695, Vienna, IL 62995.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.
To share a memory of Jerry or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, visit www.baileyfh.com.
