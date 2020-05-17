Gerald B. 'Jerry' Krelo

Jerry is survived by his sons, Colten Krelo of St. Louis, Missouri, and Austin Krelo of Vienna; his siblings, Joe Krelo, and his wife, Jeanne, of Elkville, Kathy (Krelo) Faulkner, and her husband, Mark, of Carterville, Jim Krelo, and his wife, Terri, of Elkville, Eddie Krelo, and his wife, Angela, of Carterville, and Kristina (Krelo) Bourquard, and her husband, John, of Indianapolis, Indiana; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bob and Jean Shoemaker of Vienna; sisters-in-law, Kelli Langston, and her husband, Kevin, as well as Kim Martin, and her husband, Neil, all of Vienna; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends, including Bill Maloney of Vienna, and Roger Rodely of West Frankfort, and many golfing buddies throughout the region.