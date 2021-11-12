Gerald H. "Herb" "Jerry" Davis

MARION — Gerald H. "Herb" "Jerry" Davis, age 72, of rural Marion, IL, passed away peacefully with his wife near, at 4:09 a.m. on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, in Landmark Hospital of Cape Girardeau, MO.

The graveside service will be accorded at 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 13, 2021, in Mount Pleasant Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery, located northeast of Marion, of the Poordo-Angelville area, with Pastor Oral Perry and Alan Davis presiding.

Those wishing to attend the graveside service should gather at the cemetery prior to 12:00 noon.

Military honors will be accorded at the graveside by members of Marion VFW Heyde Pillow Post No. 1301 Funeral Honors Detail and members of the United States Army Funeral Honors Detail.

Interment will follow near his stepson, Jonathan King.

The family requests for those who prefer, memorial contributions be given to "Crab Orchard High School" to be used specifically to improve the boy's baseball field. Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial envelopes will be available at the cemetery.

