Gerald "Jerry" Philip Qualls
August 3, 1943 - Feb. 4, 2021
GOREVILLE — Gerald "Jerry" Philip Qualls, 77, of Goreville, passed away February 4, 2021, at Heartland Regional Medical Center.
He was born August 3, 1943, in Murphysboro, IL. He was the son of Robert and Dora (Moschenrose) Qualls.
He graduated from Gorham High School in 1961 and attended SIU-Carbondale on a baseball scholarship, being named MVP his sophomore year. He signed with the Detroit Tigers at the end of his sophomore year. He played two years prior to suffering an injury ending his professional career.
Jerry married Lois Isringhausen in Jerseyville, Illinois on March 1, 1964. They were blessed to share nearly 57 years together. Coach, as he was known to many, and his wife enjoyed traveling, visiting all 50 states. After retirement, he and Lois also enjoyed taking cruises where they visited multiple ports, including many in the Carribean Islands. Among their favorite places visited were Alaska, the Panama Canal, and Hawaii where they celebrated their 50th anniversary.
After his baseball career ended, he embarked on a coaching career where he was renowned for coaching baseball and basketball, spending 10 years at his alma mater in Gorham (1974/75 - 1983/84) before continuing at Goreville where he had a 20 year stint (1984/85 - 2003/2004). He amassed over 500 wins in both basketball and baseball and was selected to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1999.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Lois Qualls of Goreville; two children: Michael Qualls of Dexter, MO., and Stacey (Frank) Kuebrich of Jerseyville; grandchildren: Kannon Qualls and Alexis Kuebrich; sister-in-law Marge Qualls of Sparta; brother-in-law Willard Arbeiter (Ruth Ann) of Gorham; sister-in-law Shirley Scott and brothers-in-law: Clayton Isringhausen (Marge) and Phillip Isringhausen (Gail), all of Jerseyville; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Arbeiter; a brother, James Qualls, and a daughter-in-law, Raquel Qualls.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Blue Funeral Home in Goreville with Pastor Brent Schuetz officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Graveside services will be conducted Thursday, February 11, 2021, in Fieldon, Illinois, at 1:00 p.m.
Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 virus, social distancing and the wearing of masks will be required.
Memorial: In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to Goreville Athletics with the money being designated annually for an individual of the boys' basketball team to attend team camp who otherwise may not be able to do so financially.
For additional information or to sign the guest memorial register, please visit www.bluefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.