Gerald "Jerry" Philip Qualls

August 3, 1943 - Feb. 4, 2021

GOREVILLE — Gerald "Jerry" Philip Qualls, 77, of Goreville, passed away February 4, 2021, at Heartland Regional Medical Center.

He was born August 3, 1943, in Murphysboro, IL. He was the son of Robert and Dora (Moschenrose) Qualls.

He graduated from Gorham High School in 1961 and attended SIU-Carbondale on a baseball scholarship, being named MVP his sophomore year. He signed with the Detroit Tigers at the end of his sophomore year. He played two years prior to suffering an injury ending his professional career.

Jerry married Lois Isringhausen in Jerseyville, Illinois on March 1, 1964. They were blessed to share nearly 57 years together. Coach, as he was known to many, and his wife enjoyed traveling, visiting all 50 states. After retirement, he and Lois also enjoyed taking cruises where they visited multiple ports, including many in the Carribean Islands. Among their favorite places visited were Alaska, the Panama Canal, and Hawaii where they celebrated their 50th anniversary.