Gerald K. Feezor

Gerald K. Feezor

Gerald K. Feezor, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Shawnee Senior Living in Herrin, IL, with his family by his side.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon and a memorial service will follow at at the Binkley Ross Funeral Home, 1702 W. Boulevard St. Marion, IL 62959. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to St. Francis Animal Rescue Shelter at www.stfrancis-care.org and Marion Medical Mission at mmmwater.org

Please visit www.binkleyross.com for the complete obituary.

