COBDEN — Gerald L. “Jerry” Berry, 87, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in the Illinois Veteran's Home in Anna.

He was born March 21, 1933, in Ziegler, the son of Francis R. and Ruth B. (Graham) Berry.

He married Loretta Lamer. She preceded him in death on Nov. 17, 2002.

Jerry is survived by his three daughters, Leslie Berry of Chicago, Jerilyn (Larry) Miller of Hillsboro, and Jo (Shawn) Cox of Salem; two grandchildren, Jason Lee Miller, Jessica (Clint) Evans; two great-grandchildren, Harper and Claire Evans; sister, Judith (Mike) Anderson of Crown Point, Indiana; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; mother and stepfather, Ruth B. and William E. “Bill” Waring; brother, Francis “Sonny” Berry; and sister, Jackie Goodman.

Jerry honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

He was a member of the Carroll P. Foster Post 3455 of the VFW in Anna.