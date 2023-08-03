April 28, 1932—July 31, 2023

MURPHYSBORO – Geraldine Elizabeth Dillow, 91, of Murphysboro, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Manor Court in Carbondale.

Geraldine was born in Jacob, Illinois, on April 28, 1932, the daughter of Albert and Mamie Butler Gale. She married D. Leon Dillow on Oct. 19, 1957 in Millcreek, Illinois. He preceded her in death on March 25, 2011. Geraldine was a member of the St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Murphysboro. Geraldine was a retired farmer and she loved working in her yard with flowers and gardening. Geraldine had a strong faith in God, and her family was her life.

Geraldine is survived by two sons, Victor (Sally) Dillow of Gorham, IL and Lynn (Karla) Dillow of Ava; grandchildren: Tabatha (Ted) Cupp, Amber Dillow, Emma Dillow, Lydia Dillow and Kaleb Dillow; great-grandchildren, Leon, Oakley, Rose and Gerald Dean; and sisters-in-law, Delores Landreth of Jonesboro, IL and Norma Conant of Anna, IL.

Geraldine was also preceded in death by her parents; four sisters; and three brothers.

Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 2 p.m., at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Murphysboro, with Father Leo J. Hayes officiating. Burial will follow at Murdale Gardens of Memory, Murphysboro. Visitation will be on Friday at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church from noon until 2 p.m., with the Rosary being recited at noon. Memorials may be given to the Foundation Fighting Blindness or St. Jude’s Hospital.