Geraldine 'Gerry' Summers

MURPHYSBORO — Geraldine “Gerry” (King) Summers, 87, went to her final resting place Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in her home.

She was born May 13, 1933, in Murphysboro, to Daniel and Dailey (Wisely) King Sr.

On Jan. 20, 1962, she married Kenneth (Gene) Summers. They shared 58 years of making wonderful memories.

Gerry worked most of her life in Murphysboro; retiring from Walmart, No. 302 on July 12, 2012, after 26 years of faithful service. She worked hard helping to provide for her family whom she loved very much.

She will be sadly missed by all.

Her favorite pastimes were going for long car rides; going to flea markets; sitting and relaxing at the Murphysboro Lake; and eating out with her friends.

Gerry was a member of Lone Oak Baptist Church.