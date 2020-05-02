Geraldine M. McConnell
Geraldine M. McConnell

Geraldine M. McConnell

McConnell

MURPHYSBORO — Geraldine M. McConnell, 84, passed away at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Manor Court of Carbondale.

Private family visitation will be conducted and her body will be cremated.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Anna Eastern Star Chapter 522. Memorials may be sent to Pettett Funeral Home.

For more information, visit http:/www.pettettfuneralhome.com.

