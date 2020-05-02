Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

MURPHYSBORO — Geraldine M. McConnell, 84, passed away at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Manor Court of Carbondale.

Private family visitation will be conducted and her body will be cremated.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Anna Eastern Star Chapter 522. Memorials may be sent to Pettett Funeral Home.