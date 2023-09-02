Gerlinde Henneberger

Sept. 7, 1938 - Aug. 26, 2023

CARBONDALE, IL – Gerlinde Henneberger, 84, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Gerlinde was born on Sept. 7, 1938 to Alfred and Hildegard (Eckstein) Gleissner in Nuremberg, Germany. She married Walter Carl Henneberger on Aug. 17, 1967 in Bad Neustadt/Saale, Germany.

Gerlinde is survived by her husband; children, Petra (Jean) Utke of Lisle, Bernard Henneberger of Carbondale; grandchildren, Eva Utke and Lukas Utke, and sister-in-law, Maria Gleissner of Swisttal, Germany, and nieces and nephews in Germany.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Erwin Gleissner and Werner Gleissner.

Gerlinde and Walter were married for 56 wonderful years and traveled the world together. She was a member of the Garden Club, SIU Women's Club, Antique Study, and Learning in Retirement. Gerlinde loved flowers and birds and caring for them. Since childhood, her favorite birds were penguins. She was a devout Catholic and is deeply loved by her family.

A funeral mass will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with Father Robert Flannery officiating. A reception will follow after the mass. Visitation will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at Meredith Funeral Home. Rosary will take place on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home, and on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. before the mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Andrew School in Murphysboro.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a story or memory of Gerlinde, visit www.meredithfh.com.