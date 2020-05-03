Geroge Allen Edwards

CARBONDALE — George Allen Edwards, 86, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Carbondale.
George was born July 9, 1933, in Niagara Falls, Canada, the son of the late Jackson David and Georgina Irene (Keyes) Edwards.
He married the love of his life, Patty Pitman, on July 2, 1960. They shared more than 59 years of marriage.
George served in the National Guard, graduated from Valparaiso University, earned a master's in education from Ball State University and his doctorate in education at Southern Illinois University.
George was a wonderful, kind man who loved teaching and coaching. He believed in education and helping students achieve their best. He spent his years in the Illinois Department of Education as a superintendent at both Carbondale and Pinckneyville School Districts. George enjoyed attending SIU basketball and football games and was an avid Cardinals baseball fan. He was a lover of nature and enjoyed fishing with family and friends, and spending time in Wisconsin and Michigan on vacation with family was always a highlight to every summer. He was a wonderful husband and father and we will cherish all the wonderful times we spent together.
George is survived by his wife, Patty Edwards of Carbondale; sons, Glenn Edwards of Carterville and Gary Edwards of Michigan; grandchildren, Bryn Edwards of Carterville, and Connor Edwards of Carbondale; and his sister, Joan McGinnis of Michigan City, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jackson and Georgina Irene Edwards; brothers, Jake Edwards, Bob Edwards; and sister, Barbara Kasprzk.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to: https://www.booktrust.org.
Walker Funeral Home and Crematory of Carbondale is entrusted with arrangements.
