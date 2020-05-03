Geroge Allen Edwards

George was a wonderful, kind man who loved teaching and coaching. He believed in education and helping students achieve their best. He spent his years in the Illinois Department of Education as a superintendent at both Carbondale and Pinckneyville School Districts. George enjoyed attending SIU basketball and football games and was an avid Cardinals baseball fan. He was a lover of nature and enjoyed fishing with family and friends, and spending time in Wisconsin and Michigan on vacation with family was always a highlight to every summer. He was a wonderful husband and father and we will cherish all the wonderful times we spent together.