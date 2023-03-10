Gertrude "Gertie" Switzer

July 13, 1941 - Mar. 6, 2023

MARION, IL — Gertrude D. "Gertie" Switzer, 81, of Marion, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023 at Reflections Memory Care in Carterville, IL.

Gertie was a lifetime homemaker. Gertie was born July 13, 1941 in Danville, IL to Alva Edward and Mary Elizabeth (Manuel) Killman.

Gertie married Floyd "Shorty" Switzer Dec. 21, 1957 in Energy, IL. He preceded her in death on March 8, 2004.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Shannon Switzer of Herrin; daughter and son-in-law, Patti and Jim Higbee of Simla, CO; two grandsons, Jeremy and Lindsay Edmunds of Marion, IL and Jesse James Switzer of Herrin; brother-in-law and sister-in-law; Loyd and Marie Switzer of Herrin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Richard Bazzetti; half-brother, Buster Huff; three brothers-in-law, Lawrence Switzer, Hubert Switzer, and Raymond Switzer; and five sisters-in-law; Mae Parola, Grace Kelley, Judy Mays, Alice Mays and Linda Dew.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin with Rev. Ralph Brandon officiating. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Herrin City Cemetery in Herrin.