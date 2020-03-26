MARION — Gilbert Thomas Slater, 70, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion.

Gilbert was born Dec. 9, 1949, in Creal Springs to James and Eva (Parker) Slater.

Gilbert is survived by children, Janet and David Slater of Champaign-Urbana; sister, Verna Briscoe of Johnston City; brother, Albert Slater of Pittsburg; his companion of five years, Sharon Ball of Marion; and his cat, Boots.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Jennifer Lynn Slater; sister, Beverley Povolish; and infant brother, Danny Slater.

Gilbert served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He then worked as a Surgical Technician at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for 30 years until his retirement in 2014.

Gilbert loved history and participated in Civil War reenactments. He enjoyed traveling the world, including France, Germany, Italy, Egypt, Israel and many other places.

Private family services with military honors will be at Creal Springs Cemetery.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale is in charge of arrangements.

To leave a story or memory of Gilbert, visit www.meredithfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Gilbert Slater as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.