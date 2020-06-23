× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — Gillian Graham Harrison, of Carbondale, departed this life on June 12, 2020.

She was born Nov. 24, 1947 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Her parents, Eelin Stewart Harrison and George J. Harrison, preceded her in death, as did her sisters Susan Harrison and Marta Reily. She is survived by her brother, Jack (Barb) Harrison, nieces, nephews and an extended family of beloved cousins.

Her life was blessed and enriched by her partner, James Chapman, who she loved dearly, and she left many loving friends in all parts of the world.

Early school years found her in New York City and Baton Rouge. She spent her high school years in Carbondale, graduating from University High School in 1965. After undergraduate studies at LSU, Gillian spent time having adventures and traveling including living on a kibbutz in Israel and hitchhiking through Africa. Her studies led to a Ph.D. in Health Education followed by a period of teaching. After returning to Carbondale to help her mother, Gillian completed a Master's Degree in Social Work at SIUC and became a Medical Social Worker. She provided diligent and caring service to innumerable patients and families in area hospitals over the course of her final career.