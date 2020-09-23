× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARION — Gladys Frost, 96, of Marion, formerly of Carbondale, passed away at 5 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Parkway Manor in Marion.

Gladys was born Dec. 3, 1923, in Creal Springs, to Fred and Bernice (Bearden) Horn.

On Dec. 31, 1947, she married E. Wayne Frost in Murphysboro. He preceded her in death March 14, 1993.

Gladys is survived by her two daughters, Sandra Kaney and husband, Carl, of Wildwood, Missouri, and Pat Budzinski and husband, Michael, of Cumming, Georgia; two grandchildren, Nicole and Justin Budzinski and wife, Kimberly, all of Cumming, Georgia; two great-grandchildren, Madison and Alyssa Budzinski of Cumming, Georgia; and sister, Mary Biggerstaff of Eldorado.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Velma Deaton; and brothers, Fred Jr., William, Vern, Melvin, Ray, Kenneth, Terry and Johnny Horn.

In her spare time, Gladys enjoyed gardening and sewing.

She was a member of The Ridge Baptist Church in Carbondale and the owner of Sanpat Apartments until her retirement in 2000.