Gladys J. Miner

Aug. 11, 1934 - March 27, 2023

ROCHESTER — Gladys J. Miner, age 88, of Rochester, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Springfield Memorial Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her husband Melvin Miner, and her first husband LeRoy Swindell, her parents, James Wesley and Mildred Helen (Stearns) Penrod, sisters Irma E. (Harrison) Reiman, Wilma J. (David Yen) Chang, and brothers-in-law Alvin Smith and Donald LeGrand.

She is survived by her brother Delbert L. and Barbara (Brown) Penrod of Rochester, IL; sisters: Virginia M. and Howard Cook of Cadiz, KY and Jama LeGrand of Gallatin, TN; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

Gladys was active throughout her adult life in student ministries and English as a second language. She served her Lord through churches in Murphysboro, Carbondale, Downers Grove, and First Baptist of Rochester, IL. She loved her Lord Jesus Christ, and raised praises to His Holy Name to her last conscious breath.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Rochester First Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 11 a.m.

Memorials may be made to the Rochester First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 145, Rochester, IL. 62563

Wilson Park Funeral Home in Rochester is in charge of arrangements.