MURPHYSBORO — Gladys L. Harris, 98, formerly of Murphysboro, passed away at 1:58 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020, at her residence in Lakeland, Florida.
Gladys was born Sept. 8, 1921, in Carbondale, to J. F. Penninger and Iva (Thornton) Penninger.
She was a retired business office supervisor at the General Telephone in Carbondale.
Mrs. Harris was Methodist by faith.
She was a former member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 127 in Murphysboro.
Gladys married (William) Clyde Harris on Sept. 22, 1946, in Carbondale, and he preceded her in death on July 30, 1972.
She is survived by two daughters, Marylin Brune and her husband, Daniel Brune of Lakeland, Florida, and Barbara Sarensen of Vergennes, Linda Richie of Cross Plains, Texas, whom Gladys felt as close to as her own daughter; three grandchildren, William Charles Wall of Lakeland, Florida, Christopher Sarensen and Carrie Lyn Tippy, both of Vergennes; and four great-grandchildren.
There will be no visitation or services.
For more information, visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.