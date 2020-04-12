Gladys L. Harris
MURPHYSBORO — Gladys L. Harris, 98, formerly of Murphysboro, passed away at 1:58 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020, at her residence in Lakeland, Florida.

Gladys was born Sept. 8, 1921, in Carbondale, to J. F. Penninger and Iva (Thornton) Penninger.

She was a retired business office supervisor at the General Telephone in Carbondale.

Mrs. Harris was Methodist by faith.

She was a former member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 127 in Murphysboro.

Gladys married (William) Clyde Harris on Sept. 22, 1946, in Carbondale, and he preceded her in death on July 30, 1972.

She is survived by two daughters, Marylin Brune and her husband, Daniel Brune of Lakeland, Florida, and Barbara Sarensen of Vergennes, Linda Richie of Cross Plains, Texas, whom Gladys felt as close to as her own daughter; three grandchildren, William Charles Wall of Lakeland, Florida, Christopher Sarensen and Carrie Lyn Tippy, both of Vergennes; and four great-grandchildren.

There will be no visitation or services.

For more information, visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.

