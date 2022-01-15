Gladys LaVonne Livesay

Nov. 25, 1927 - Jan. 13, 2022

LAWRENCEVILLE — Gladys LaVonne Livesay, age 94, of Lawrenceville, IL, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, IN. She was born on November 25, 1927, the daughter of Leslie and Thelma (Pitchford) Sheldon. She married Hugh Livesay on August 26, 1951, and he preceded her in death on December 24, 2011.

LaVonne worked for an abstract company and was a homemaker. She was a member of the Pleasant Ridge Christian Church. Her hobbies included watching college basketball and St. Louis Cardinals Baseball, gardening, flower gardening, and traveling around the country with Hugh.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; one son, Don Livesay; one daughter, Joan Ruth Livesay; and one great-granddaughter, Ashley Stevens.

Survivors include one son, Ray Livesay and wife, Cindy of Grayville, IL; one sister, Joyce Prosise and husband, Gary of Woodland, IL; six grandchildren: Rachel Livesay, Josh Livesay, Dalton Livesay, Jon Livesay, Daniel Livesay, and Jeana Trimble; and nine great-grandchildren: Austin Blevins, Peyton Livesay, Bryce Livesay, Brennan Livesay, Bennett Livesay, Porter Livesay, Selah Trimble, Norah Trimble, and Judah Trimble.

Due to COVID-19, private services will be conducted. Burial will be in the Fouts Cemetery, located near Centralia, IL. Memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross. Emmons-Macey & Steffey Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, IL, is in charge of the arrangements.

