Gladys M. Crawshaw
1930 - 2021
MURPHYSBORO — Gladys M. Crawshaw, 90, of Murphysboro passed away at 5:27 p.m. on Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. Gladys was born on August 5, 1930, in Perry County, Illinois, near Du Quoin, a daughter to the late Emory and Clara (Hopp) Struck. She was united in marriage to Raymond E. "Gene" Crawshaw on June 28, 1958, at St. John's United Church of Christ in Du Quoin; Gene preceded her in death on February 4, 2016.
Gladys was a graduate of Du Quoin High School. She was a faithful Christian and member of the First Presbyterian Church in Murphysboro, where she was an ordained Deacon and Ruling Elder and a member of the Presbyterian Women. She was a member of the Beta Psi Chapter #4062 of Epsilon Sigma Alpha and Electra and Ruth Chapter #379 of the Order of The Eastern Star, both of Murphysboro. She had also been an active member of both the St. Joseph Memorial Hospital and Jackson County Nursing Home auxiliaries. Gladys loved to dance, especially a Polka. Gladys worked alongside her husband, Gene, for nearly 40 years at Crawshaw Funeral Home. They raised their family there, hosting many friends and family over the years. After retirement, Gladys and Gene traveled the world together, visiting six of the seven continents, and seeing countless cities and sites.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church located at 51 Crescent Drive in Murphysboro, IL. Rev. Sam Foskey of the First Presbyterian Church will officiate; burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park near Murphysboro. Visitation will be after 3:00 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021, and from 9 a.m. until the hour of services on Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church. Gladys family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to the First Presbyterian Church. Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Howard and Donna Crawshaw, one daughter and son-in-law, Helen and Mike Cripps, three grandchildren, Sarah Cripps, Alex Crawshaw, and Troy Cripps, all of Murphysboro, and one special niece, Margaret Ann (Brad) Berger of Noblesville, IN. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Helen L. Wilson of Du Quoin, who passed away on January 21, 2021.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there is a 50 person capacity within the church. Social distancing practices and facial coverings are requested.
To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com.
