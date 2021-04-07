Gladys M. Crawshaw

1930 - 2021

MURPHYSBORO — Gladys M. Crawshaw, 90, of Murphysboro passed away at 5:27 p.m. on Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. Gladys was born on August 5, 1930, in Perry County, Illinois, near Du Quoin, a daughter to the late Emory and Clara (Hopp) Struck. She was united in marriage to Raymond E. "Gene" Crawshaw on June 28, 1958, at St. John's United Church of Christ in Du Quoin; Gene preceded her in death on February 4, 2016.

Gladys was a graduate of Du Quoin High School. She was a faithful Christian and member of the First Presbyterian Church in Murphysboro, where she was an ordained Deacon and Ruling Elder and a member of the Presbyterian Women. She was a member of the Beta Psi Chapter #4062 of Epsilon Sigma Alpha and Electra and Ruth Chapter #379 of the Order of The Eastern Star, both of Murphysboro. She had also been an active member of both the St. Joseph Memorial Hospital and Jackson County Nursing Home auxiliaries. Gladys loved to dance, especially a Polka. Gladys worked alongside her husband, Gene, for nearly 40 years at Crawshaw Funeral Home. They raised their family there, hosting many friends and family over the years. After retirement, Gladys and Gene traveled the world together, visiting six of the seven continents, and seeing countless cities and sites.