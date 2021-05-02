Glafkos D. Galanos
December 9, 1940 - April 11, 2021
CARBONDALE — Glafkos D. Galanos passed away unexpectedly on April 11, 2021, from heart-related issues.
He was born in Pedhoulas, Cyprus, on December 9, 1940, to Diomides and Eleni (Miltiadou).
He was an excellent student, studying electrical engineering at the Universities of Athens, Greece and Manchester, England where he received his PhD. He had an illustrious career serving as Dean of the School of Electrical Engineering at the University of Patras, Greece and the University of West Virginia in Morgantown. He became Chairman of the Department of Electrical Engineering at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale in 1987 and remained in that position until his retirement in 2012.
During his retirement years he enjoyed gardening and carpentry, establishing an irrigation system for the entire garden, building a playhouse for his grandchildren and adding a sun-room and deck to the house. He also enjoyed playing Bridge both at tournaments around the country and, more recently, online.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his first born son, Alexander. He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Collette (Bailey); his beloved children: Katerina, Stefan (Erin), Michael (Dajana), Christopher (Jessica) and Kelly (Ryan); his adored grandchildren: Madeleine, Olivia, Penellopi, Sage, Fiona, Emma and Alexander, his dear sister, Thalia, his niece, Meli and her children Angeliki and Simeon.
He was loved and respected by all who knew him. May he rest in peace.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.