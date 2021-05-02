Glafkos D. Galanos

December 9, 1940 - April 11, 2021

CARBONDALE — Glafkos D. Galanos passed away unexpectedly on April 11, 2021, from heart-related issues.

He was born in Pedhoulas, Cyprus, on December 9, 1940, to Diomides and Eleni (Miltiadou).

He was an excellent student, studying electrical engineering at the Universities of Athens, Greece and Manchester, England where he received his PhD. He had an illustrious career serving as Dean of the School of Electrical Engineering at the University of Patras, Greece and the University of West Virginia in Morgantown. He became Chairman of the Department of Electrical Engineering at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale in 1987 and remained in that position until his retirement in 2012.

During his retirement years he enjoyed gardening and carpentry, establishing an irrigation system for the entire garden, building a playhouse for his grandchildren and adding a sun-room and deck to the house. He also enjoyed playing Bridge both at tournaments around the country and, more recently, online.