Glenda L. Smith
JONESBORO — Glenda L. Smith, age 87, of Jonesboro, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Crain Funeral Home in Anna-Jonesboro has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.

