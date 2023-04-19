Glenda Simpkins
Oct. 20, 1947 - April 17, 2023
MURPHYSBORO, IL — Glenda Simpkins, 75, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023 at St. Louis University Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Services will take place at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 1 p.m. with burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Carterville. Her services will be officiated by her son-in-law, Barry Biggerstaff. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.
For more information and to read the full obituary visit www.meredithfh.com.
