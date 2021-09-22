Glenda Trout

1946 - 2021

HERRIN — Glenda Nell Trout, 75, of Herrin, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.Glenda worked for 17 years at Moroni Drugs in Herrin as a Pharmacy Tech. Glenda was a member of the First Baptist Church in Johnston City, IL.

Glenda was born May 15, 1946 in Mayfield, KY to Harold Sanders and Avery Nell (McLeod) Sanders.

Glenda married Danny Trout on July 20, 1968 at the First Baptist Church in Johnston City, IL. He survives her in Herrin.

She is also survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Melissa & Joey Winn of Herrin; son and daughter-in-law, Daniel & Kelley Trout of Johnston City, IL; four grandchildren: Taylor Winn, Joely Winn, Addyson Trout and Brenley Trout; brother and sister-in-law, James & Joyce Sanders of Indianapolis, IN; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy & Michael McElwain of Savannah, GA; brother-in-law, Larry Trout of Johnston City, IL; pet companion, Gracie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Peggy Trout.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021 at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Stevens officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Herrin City Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 148, Johnston City, IL 62951; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Due to health concerns related to the Covid-19 virus and the signing of executive order by the Governor of the State of Illinois, if you are planning on attending the service and/or visitation, the wearing of face masks is REQUIRED and customarily accepted social distancing guidelines is encouraged.