Glenda Vick

1940 - 2021

JOHNSTON CITY - Glenda Vick 81, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 7:35 a.m. at Home.

There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Sunday August 8, 2021 at Murman & Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City. Burial will be in the Lakeview Cemetery in Johnston City.

Glenda was born on February 17, 1940 in Johnston City the daughter of William Glen and Beatrice (Jones) Whitfield. She married Kenneth "Corky" Vick on March 29, 1959 in Whiteash. He preceded her in death on July 18, 2016.

She retired from Abott Labs in north Chicago.

She is survived by two daughters, Kendra Vick of Marion and Mellonee Hass and husband Jerry of Zion; six grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; a sister, Patricia Palmer of Kenosha, WI; son-in-law, Mickey Fuente of Beach Park; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Marleah Fuente; and a grandson, Robert Wayne Swanson. She was an exceptional mother, grandmother, and wonderful aunt and will be greatly missed.

