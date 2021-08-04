Glenda Vick
1940 - 2021
JOHNSTON CITY - Glenda Vick 81, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 7:35 a.m. at Home.
There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Sunday August 8, 2021 at Murman & Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City. Burial will be in the Lakeview Cemetery in Johnston City.
Glenda was born on February 17, 1940 in Johnston City the daughter of William Glen and Beatrice (Jones) Whitfield. She married Kenneth "Corky" Vick on March 29, 1959 in Whiteash. He preceded her in death on July 18, 2016.
She retired from Abott Labs in north Chicago.
She is survived by two daughters, Kendra Vick of Marion and Mellonee Hass and husband Jerry of Zion; six grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; a sister, Patricia Palmer of Kenosha, WI; son-in-law, Mickey Fuente of Beach Park; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Marleah Fuente; and a grandson, Robert Wayne Swanson. She was an exceptional mother, grandmother, and wonderful aunt and will be greatly missed.
To sign the guest register or for more information please visit www.murmanandwilson.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.