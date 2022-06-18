Glenn E. Yates
June 22, 1933 - May 19, 2022
McCLEAN — Glenn E. Yates, 88, of Middleburg, FL, passed away May 19, 2022. He was born June 22, 1933, in McClean, IL, to the late, Wilbur F. and Beulah Yates. He was married to his wife, Charlene Yates, for 67 years.
In addition to his beloved wife, Glenn is survived by his children: Steve Yates and wife, Susan of Bonaire, Georgia, Debra Yates of Orange Park, Florida, Kelley Ganey and husband, Rick of Orange Park, Florida; grandchildren: Matthew Ganey and wife, Emmalee of Orange Park, Florida and Daniel Ganey of Jacksonville, Florida. Recently, he was thrilled to welcome great-granddaughter, Ava Kate Ganey.
In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by his stepmother, Hilma Yates; his brother, Jan Yates; and beloved granddaughter, Sadie Yates.
Glenn proudly served his country in the United States Army. Glenn was a founding father of John A. Logan College where he worked for nearly 30 years before retirement. He was an avid fisherman and amateur radio operator, call sign K9OVG. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at his residence, 2527 Begonia Drive, Middleburg, FL 32068.
