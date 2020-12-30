MURPHYSBORO — Glenn R. “Skip” Campbell, 79, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at home.

Glenn was born Oct. 23, 1941, in Springfield, Illinois, a son to Russell G. and Jetta R. (Peebles) Campbell.

He attended high school in Illiopolis, Illinois, and then joined the U.S. Navy and served aboard the Aircraft Carrier, USS Coral Sea. After his service in the U.S. Navy, he enrolled at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and earned a bachelor's degree in forestry. Skip was employed as the local District Forester with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources until his retirement in 2000.

He was united in marriage to Patsy A. Baker in 1964. Patsy survives of Murphysboro.

In addition to his wife, he is also survived by two sons, Mike and Marc Campbell. Also surviving is his stepmother, Kathleen, along with two stepsisters, Linda and Sharon.

Skip's father, Russell; mother, Jetta; stepfather, Gilbert and his wife, Colleen; along with many other relatives preceded him in death.

Skip was active in hunting and fishing. He was noted for “Skipper Calls,” making duck, goose and turkey calls.