Glenn Seeber

1952 - 2022

MURPHYSBORO — Glenn Seeber, age 70, of Murphysboro, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at his home.

Glenn was born on March 22, 1952 in Calais, Maine, a son of Frank and Petrea (Peterson) Seeber. He married Rhonda Duboe on August 25, 1974 in Chicago, and she preceded him in death on January 5, 2009. Glenn earned his B.S. and M.S. degrees from Southern Illinois University–Carbondale. He was a long term instructor for boating and hunting safety education. He retired as Assistant to the Associate Dean from the University of Illinois Extension. Glenn was an avid reader, boater, photographer and loved restoring antique boats and cars. He was also an avid supporter of the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois and various 4-H organizations. He was a member of the search and rescue dive team and tirelessly supported the preservation of Kincaid Lake, writing several grants and helping out any way he could. Glenn enjoyed staying busy after his retirement. He worked as a bailiff for the Jackson County Courthouse and was a former member of the Pinckneyville Optimist Club.

Survivors include his mother-in-law, Jewel Baker of Lincolnwood, Illinois; sister-in-law, Susie Duboe-Bryant and Robin Klaja of Hoffman Estates, Illinois; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Howard and Patti Duboe of Murphysboro; sister-in-law, Sheryl Taubin and Joel Corush of Woodstock, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 34 years, Rhonda Seeber; his brother, Ken Seeber; two fathers-in-law, George Duboe and Albert Baker; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Maureen and Mark Elias; and brother-in-law, Raymond Bryant.

Graveside funeral services will be held at Mount Joy Cemetery in rural Murphysboro on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.

Crain Funeral Home in Murphysboro has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the American Cancer Society or Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, Attn: Development, 4 Ginger Creek Parkway, Glen Carbon, Illinois 62034. Envelopes will be available at the service or may be mailed in care of Crain Funeral Home, 1421 Walnut Street, Murphysboro, Illinois 62966.

