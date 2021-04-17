Gloria Jane Corder Morrison

1949 - 2021

MARION — Gloria Jane Corder Morrison, age 71, of Marion, passed away at 11:18 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Indiana.

Gloria was born in Marion on May 3, 1949, the daughter of Evelyn Throgmorton. She spent thirty-five years of marriage with Dr. Edward L. Corder until his passing on February 22, 2010. She later married Attorney Charles Hines in 2014. He passed shortly after in 2015. On February 9, 2017 she married Attorney Ronald Morrison in Sante Fe, New Mexico. Together, they have shared the last five years of wonderful memories.

Gloria was of Methodist faith. She had worked as a medical office administrator and entrepreneur. Having a terrific artistic eye, Gloria could decorate anything. However, her greatest occupation in life was a best friend and listener to all. She will be greatly missed by all those that knew and loved her.

Survivors include her husband, Ronald Morrison of Marion; son, Jeff Drake of Murphysboro; daughter, Jamie Drake of Marion; sister, Donna Throgmorton Bullock of Johnston City; brother, Jerry Throgmorton of Fort Guthrie, Oklahoma; brother, Fred Throgmorton of Marion.