Gloria Jean Nolen

June 6, 1945 - April 29, 2022

WEST FRANKFORT — Gloria Jean Nolen, 76, of West Frankfort, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion. She was born on June 6, 1945 in West Frankfort to Pete Parker and Opal (Smith) Parker. She married Ronald Nolen and he preceded her in death on Oct. 16, 1994.

She is survived by three daughters: Doris (James) Durham of Galatia, Laura Nolen of Benton and Tracy Nolen of West Frankfort. Also surviving are grandchildren: Amanda (Ryan) Eblen and Jarrett Wilce; as well as two great-grandchildren: Tabi and Elli Eblen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald; and by one sister and three brothers.

Gloria was a member of the Thompsonville Seventh Day Adventist Church. She loved to bake and was well known for her birthday cakes and wedding cakes. She took great joy in squeezing the icing from the icing tube onto the little kids fingers and watching them taste the many different flavors.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 4 p.m. at the Thompsonville Seventh Day Adventist Church with Pastor John Lomacang officiating.

Parker-Reedy Funeral Home in West Frankfort is in charge of arrangements.