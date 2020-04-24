MULKEYTOWN — Gloria Mae Menckowski, 80, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her home.
The family will have a private graveside service at Miner's Cemetery in Royalton. There will be a celebration of life service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Family Church of God. Donations can be sent to the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher.
Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher is in charge of arrangements.
For a full obituary, visit www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Menckowski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.