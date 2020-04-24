Gloria Mae Menckowski
MULKEYTOWN — Gloria Mae Menckowski, 80, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her home.

The family will have a private graveside service at Miner's Cemetery in Royalton. There will be a celebration of life service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Family Church of God. Donations can be sent to the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher.

Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher is in charge of arrangements.

For a full obituary, visit www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.

