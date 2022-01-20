Gloria Verline Hopkins

Jan. 9, 1995 - Jan. 4, 2022

CARBONDALE — Gloria Verline Hopkins, 26, was found Tuesday, January 4, 2022 in her home in Carbondale, IL. She was born January 9, 1995 to Michell Hackney and Wilbert Barber.

After graduating from Marion High School in 2013, she earned her phlebotomy certification.

Gloria is survived by her three precious children: Karter Barber, Kimberly Hopkins and Kali Hopkins.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Refuge Temple Church of God in Christ in Marion, IL, with Pastor Larry Lee, Sr. officiating. The Williams Funeral Homes of Charleston, MO, is in charge of arrangements.