His contributions to the College of Business were many and varied, including leadership positions as the director of the MBA program, associate dean of the college, and interim dean of the College of Business. The Gola E. Waters Accounting Scholarship was established in his honor. The university placed him in the Henry J. Rehn Society, a prestigious giving society at the university. The alums were always quick to recount the horrors they faced if they were unprepared for class, turned in a less-than-stellar paper, or heaven forbid, wore a baseball hat in class. His exams were notoriously difficult, always including a none-of-the-above option, which pushed his students to a higher level of critical reasoning. Ever the professional, Gola always wore a freshly pressed shirt and a nice, conservative tie. Combined with his crewcut, his watch twisted to the side, and his fastidiously shined shoes, he looked the epitome of a no-nonsense academic. He wanted his students to know you have to look serious to be taken seriously. The students' encomiums and stories are too vast to recount, but the website at the College will keep you laughing. Gola was influential in mentoring his students both during and after graduation. Consequently, the business world is replete with his protégés.