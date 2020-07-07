× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Golda Sue Bagby, 81, passed away at home on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park, Murphysboro with Pastor Noble Staley officiating.

Memorials may be made to Vine Church in Carbondale.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.

For more information visit www.meredithfh.com.

