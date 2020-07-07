Golda Sue Bagby
Golda Sue Bagby

CARBONDALE — Golda Sue Bagby, 81, passed away at home on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park, Murphysboro with Pastor Noble Staley officiating.

Memorials may be made to Vine Church in Carbondale.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.

For more information visit www.meredithfh.com.

