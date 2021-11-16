Grant Sanders Hill
1995 – 2021
CARBONDALE — Bradley Dean Hill and Stacey Sanders Hill of Grassy Road Community, announce with deep sadness their 26 year old son, Grant Sanders Hill, has not survived a family hunting accident and went home to be with the Lord.
Grant played for the University of Alabama Football team and was All-American in multiple sports. We have established the Grant Hill Memorial Fund to build a Counseling Center to help Athletes.
Grant is survived by his parents; brothers: Brian Claude Hill (Leigh Ann) of Pittsburg, IL, and Hunter Dean Hill (fiancé, Bailey Marie Simmons) of Huntsville; grandparents: Harold Dean and Phyllis Ann Hill of Marion, IL; nephews/nieces: Claire Ann Hill and Luke William Hill of Pittsburg, IL; uncle, Donald Gene (Terra Lynn) Hill of Creal Springs, IL; cousins: Lauren Nicole Hill, Eli Cayd Hill, and Raziel Greyson Hill of Creal Springs IL, and Kyle Frye of Indianapolis, IN; great-aunt, Brenda Wall (Larry) of Marion, IL; great-uncle, Robert (Mary Ann) Bush of Marion IL, great-uncle, Danny (Jeannie) Bush of Marion IL; and many loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by great-grandparents: Paul and Vinnea May Bush and Claude and Geneva Hill of Marion IL; and cousin, Katelyn Krumery.
Memorials may be made to Memorial Website: granthillmemorialfund.com. Please visit: www.laughlinservice.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.