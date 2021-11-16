CARBONDALE — Bradley Dean Hill and Stacey Sanders Hill of Grassy Road Community, announce with deep sadness their 26 year old son, Grant Sanders Hill, has not survived a family hunting accident and went home to be with the Lord.

Grant played for the University of Alabama Football team and was All-American in multiple sports. We have established the Grant Hill Memorial Fund to build a Counseling Center to help Athletes.

Grant is survived by his parents; brothers: Brian Claude Hill (Leigh Ann) of Pittsburg, IL, and Hunter Dean Hill (fiancé, Bailey Marie Simmons) of Huntsville; grandparents: Harold Dean and Phyllis Ann Hill of Marion, IL; nephews/nieces: Claire Ann Hill and Luke William Hill of Pittsburg, IL; uncle, Donald Gene (Terra Lynn) Hill of Creal Springs, IL; cousins: Lauren Nicole Hill, Eli Cayd Hill, and Raziel Greyson Hill of Creal Springs IL, and Kyle Frye of Indianapolis, IN; great-aunt, Brenda Wall (Larry) of Marion, IL; great-uncle, Robert (Mary Ann) Bush of Marion IL, great-uncle, Danny (Jeannie) Bush of Marion IL; and many loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by great-grandparents: Paul and Vinnea May Bush and Claude and Geneva Hill of Marion IL; and cousin, Katelyn Krumery.