MURPHYSBORO — Greg Anthony Crews, 55, of Murphysboro, passed away at 6:20 a.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his residence in Murphysboro.
Greg was born on Sept. 14, 1964, in Murphysboro, to George Warren Crews and Evelyn Elaine (Weil) Crews.
Mr. Crews was a farmer and a factory worker. He was a member of the Jackson County Farm Bureau. He enjoyed reading, hunting and fishing.
Greg is survived by five brothers and sisters, Brenda (Allen) Yates of Elkville, Gwen (Don) Bigham and Doug Crews, all of Pinckneyville, Lisa Flowers of Red Bud, and his twin brother Eric Crews of Murphysboro; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, David Crews.
Private graveside services will be held at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park.
Pettett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
