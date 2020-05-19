Greg Anthony Crews
0 entries

Greg Anthony Crews

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MURPHYSBORO — Greg Anthony Crews, 55, of Murphysboro, passed away at 6:20 a.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his residence in Murphysboro.

Greg was born on Sept. 14, 1964, in Murphysboro, to George Warren Crews and Evelyn Elaine (Weil) Crews.

Mr. Crews was a farmer and a factory worker. He was a member of the Jackson County Farm Bureau. He enjoyed reading, hunting and fishing.

Greg is survived by five brothers and sisters, Brenda (Allen) Yates of Elkville, Gwen (Don) Bigham and Doug Crews, all of Pinckneyville, Lisa Flowers of Red Bud, and his twin brother Eric Crews of Murphysboro; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, David Crews.

Private graveside services will be held at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park.

Pettett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Greg Crews as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News