Gregg H. McMillen

Feb. 7, 1949 - June 16, 2023

CARBONDALE – Gregg H. McMillen, age 74, of Carbondale, IL and Ludington, MI passed away after a brief illness. Gregg was born on Feb. 7, 1949 in Chicago, IL. He was the son of the late Chester K. McMillen and Katherine (Cooper) McMillen.

Gregg graduated from Lyons Township High School, La Grange, IL. He then attended Southern Illinois University and during this time started his first business, Southern Illinois Motorsports. He owned and managed S.I. Motorsports for 42 years. He also owned and managed Alligator Self Service Storage.

Gregg had many interests and hobbies. He enjoyed off-road motorcycle riding, golf, boating, and finding and restoring motorcycles and cars. In his late 50s he took up flying and became an instrument-rated pilot. Gregg especially enjoyed spending summers in Michigan at his cottage home.

From all walks of life Gregg met and made friends with ease, and kept them close for decades. He was loyal, always ready to help with all things mechanical and was always ready for an adventure. His adventures were legendary.

Gregg is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Linda (Johnson); daughter Keely (Dan) Morgan; brother Kevin (Zoe) McMillen, and brother- and sister-in-law Skip and Mary Lehnhard; nephews Erik and Sean McMillen and Kyle Lehnhard. He will be missed by all his relatives, as well as his many friends both here and abroad.

A celebration of life memorial will be held this summer in Ludington, MI and in Carbondale, IL, in September. Memorial contributions in memory of Gregg may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project and to the Southern Illinois Flying Salukis C/O SIU foundation.