Gregory Alan Tretter
MURPHYSBORO - Gregory Alan Tretter, age 62, passed away at his residence in Murphysboro on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Gravesite services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at St. Andrew Cemetery with Father Bob Flannery officiating.

For more information, please visit wwwpettettfuneralhome.com.

