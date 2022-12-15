Gregory Dean "Greg" Turner

Gregory Dean "Greg" Turner, age 64, of rural Marion, IL, passed away suddenly at 9:14 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at his home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.

The visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at the funeral home. Following the time of visitation, the funeral service will be at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jason Bird presiding. Interment will follow in White Oak Cemetery south of Marion.

The family has requested for those who would prefer, memorial contributions may be made to either of both: "Pope County Youth League" (to be used for youth sports) and/or "The Lighthouse Shelter." Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home or may be mailed c/o Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion, IL, 62959.

