Gregory Lane "Greg" Dillard

Jan. 7, 1953 - Jan. 27, 2021

HARRISBURG - Gregory Lane "Greg" Dillard, age 68, resident of rural Harrisburg, IL passed away Wednesday morning January 27, 2021 at his residence.

Greg was born in Eldorado, IL on January 7, 1953 to the late Edgar Lee Dillard and Wilma (Thompson) Dillard who survives.

He married the former Vickie Daniels on June 9, 1973 and she survives.

Greg retired from Maytag Industries and later retired as co-owner of Sharp's Heating & Air in Carrier Mills, IL.

He was a member of the First Church of God in Carrier Mills and an avid ping-pong player and Cardinal Fan. Greg coached many students from around the world in table tennis at the Carbondale Rec. Center and traveled in many tournaments.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie Dillard of rural Harrisburg; mother, Wilma Dillard of Carrier Mills; sisters: Cindy (Darryl) Allen of rural Harrisburg, Beth (Charles) Walter of Mt. Vernon, IN; brother, Jeff (Cindy) Dillard of Stonefort; aunt and uncle, LaVern (Edna) Field of Carrier Mills; sister-in-law, Karen (Steve) Carvel of Mesa, AZ; several nieces, nephews, and several great nieces and nephews and numerous other extended family members.