Gregory Lane "Greg" Dillard
Jan. 7, 1953 - Jan. 27, 2021
HARRISBURG - Gregory Lane "Greg" Dillard, age 68, resident of rural Harrisburg, IL passed away Wednesday morning January 27, 2021 at his residence.
Greg was born in Eldorado, IL on January 7, 1953 to the late Edgar Lee Dillard and Wilma (Thompson) Dillard who survives.
He married the former Vickie Daniels on June 9, 1973 and she survives.
Greg retired from Maytag Industries and later retired as co-owner of Sharp's Heating & Air in Carrier Mills, IL.
He was a member of the First Church of God in Carrier Mills and an avid ping-pong player and Cardinal Fan. Greg coached many students from around the world in table tennis at the Carbondale Rec. Center and traveled in many tournaments.
He is survived by his wife, Vickie Dillard of rural Harrisburg; mother, Wilma Dillard of Carrier Mills; sisters: Cindy (Darryl) Allen of rural Harrisburg, Beth (Charles) Walter of Mt. Vernon, IN; brother, Jeff (Cindy) Dillard of Stonefort; aunt and uncle, LaVern (Edna) Field of Carrier Mills; sister-in-law, Karen (Steve) Carvel of Mesa, AZ; several nieces, nephews, and several great nieces and nephews and numerous other extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edgar Lee Dillard; and his father and mother-in-law, Bob and Shirley Daniels.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the First Church of God in Carrier Mills located on the Carrier Mills blacktop.
Rev. Joe Daniels and the Rev. Shannon Goolsby will officiate.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the church.
Burial will be in the Salem Cemetery in Carrier Mills, IL.
In lieu of flowers, the preferred choice of remembrance would be memorials in his memory to the First Church of God 95 Carrier Mills Rd., Carrier Mills, IL 62917 or the Billy Graham Evangelistic Assn. #1 Billy Graham Pwy. Charlotte, N.C. 28201.
Envelopes will be available at the service.
Arrangements entrusted to the Absher-Nicholson Funeral Home in Carrier Mills.
COVID restrictions of social distancing and wearing of masks should be observed.
