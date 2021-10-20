Gregory "Taco" Tarrant

June 5, 1950 - Oct. 14, 2021

LAKE OF EGYPT — Gregory "Taco" Tarrant, 71 years old, of Lake of Egypt, passed away peacefully on Oct. 14, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on June 5, 1950, in Rapid City, South Dakota, the son of Jerry and Beverly Tarrant. He grew up in Sturgis, South Dakota.

He married Patti (Pate) in the chapel at Fort Meade, SD, on Aug. 31, 1973. Together they enjoyed 48 years of marriage. From that union they had one daughter, Alyssa Tarrant, of St. Louis, MO.

Greg and Patti started Taco John's in Marion in 1985. They owned and operated the restaurant for 33 years, until retirement in 2018. They also owned Papa Murphy's in Marion from 2002 until 2008.

Taco was a member of the Marion Elks Lodge BPOE# 800, the VFW Honor Guard Team, The Shrine Club, and The Shrine Club Road Runner group, who helps transport children to the Shriner's Hospitals in several states. He always had a giving nature and was willing to help others anytime they had a need. He was known as the "unofficial mayor" of his neighborhood because he was always out lending a hand, mowing lawns, and plowing driveways in the winter.

He loved his family and was so proud of his daughter, Alyssa. He enjoyed traveling with them to many locations in the U.S. and even took an extended trip to Europe with his wife and daughter. He also had a soft spot in his heart for the many dogs he cared for throughout the years. Taco was an avid motorcyclist and took a trip out to Sturgis each year to watch the motorcycle races. He owned over 20 motorcycles over the span of his lifetime, everything from a Honda Scooter to a Harley Davidson Road Glide. He loved anything that had a motor. After many years of wanting a corvette, he finally bought himself a sleek black one. He enjoyed being out on his pontoon boat with his family and his large group of friends. He would often host Taco Tuesdays and Taco Thursdays in the man cave inside his pole barn, making lots of memories with friends they will never forget.

He is survived by his wife, Patti; his daughter, Alyssa; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lauralyn (Jeff) Cima; his nephew, Derek Cima; his niece, Devyn Cima; his nephew, Kerry Tarrant, along with aunts, many cousins and several close friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Beverly Tarrant; his brothers: Mike and Chris Tarrant; his nephew, Matthew Tarrant; his father-in law and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Pat Pate; and his sister-in-law, Leanne Pate.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Marion Elks BPOE #800 Lake of Egypt Pavilion located at 11615 Lake of Egypt Road, Marion. The Elks and the Marion VFW Honor Guard will begin their ceremonies at 11 a.m. A time of continued fellowship and memory sharing will commence after the ceremonies and will run until 1 p.m.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the Shriner's Hospital of St. Louis or the local VFW Post #1301. Envelopes will be available at the memorial service.

Memorial Service arrangements were entrusted to Binkley-Ross Funeral Home under the direction of Joni Binkley-Ross and Monte Blue. 618-997-7771