Griffin Patrick Goetz

1980 -2022

CARTERVILLE — Griffin Patrick Goetz, of Carterville, formerly of Springfield, passed away Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at his home in Carterville.

Griffin was born Feb. 9, 1980, in Springfield, IL to Mike and Sue (Creighton) Goetz. He grew up in the Catholic Church and attended high school at Sacred Heart Griffin Catholic High School. In 2001, Griffin graduated "cum laude" from SIUC with a degree in Administration of Justice and Political Science. Griffin has spent his entire career fighting for workers' rights and fairness in the workplace. He is a 20-year member of the Laborers' International Union of North America (LiUNA) where he previously served as Secretary Treasurer of LiUNA Local 773 in Marion, IL. In his 20 years in the Labor Movement, Griffin has served in various positions. Getting his start in 2001, he was hired as a Field Supervisor for the Midwest Region Foundation For Fair Contracting where he was responsible for the enforcement of the IL Prevailing Wage Act. From 2002 to 2008, Mr. Goetz served as the Assistant Director of the LiUNA Midwest Region Organizing Committee, directing a staff of over 30 organizers in a 10-state region. In 2008, Griffin left LiUNA and went to work as Institutional Sales Director for the Ullico Investment Company, where he operated as a Registered Representative and managed investments for hundreds of pension funds across the country.

In 2016, Griffin was given the opportunity to work as Assistant Administrator of the IL Laborers' and Contractors Joint Apprenticeship and Training program, where he helped young men and women begin their careers in the construction trades. Most recently, in January 2021, Griffin returned to Ullico as Government Relations Director. In this capacity, Mr. Goetz worked with elected officials across the country, at all levels of government, to spur economic growth and put pension fund dollars to work, through commercial real estate loans and public private partnerships.

Griffin was united in marriage to Gina Stevens in 2009 at Blue Sky Winery in rural Carbondale. She survives him in Carterville with their children, Creighton and Onna Goetz and two adult children Mikka Slater of Marion, IL and Dackery and Haley Slater of Johnston City, IL.

He is also survived by his parents, Mike and Sue Goetz of Springfield, IL; brother and sister-in-law, Kris & Jill Goetz of Lombard, IL; mother-in-law, Iris & Del Smith of Herrin; father-in-law Jim & Sue Stevens of Energy, IL three brothers-in-law Jimmy & Sandra Steven of Royalton, IL and Cole & Cody Stevens of Energy, IL; three sisters-in-law & brothers-in-law, Brandy & Mickey Belcher of Johnston City, IL, Teresa & Shawn Whitecotton of Daphne, AL, and Shari & Randy Miller of San Leandro, CA; mentor & father figure, Edward M. & Betty Smith of Carbondale, IL; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Griffin and his wife Gina, along with their children, attended The Journey Church. Griffin loved the Labor movement and everything it stood for he was also deeply passionate about helping others through their struggles with addiction and ensuring they have every opportunity to live a clean and healthy life. Griffins biggest love of life was his family. He worked tirelessly to give love to each and every member. Griffins' truest passion in life was his wife and children, he gave them love that was beyond words.

Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin with Pastor Tim Buehler officiating. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Herrin Cemetery in Herrin, IL. Memorial Donations may be made to Laborers' Care TLC or to Connell Smith-Homer Brown Scholarship Fund, 5102 Ed Smith Way, Marion, IL 62959; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, visit www.meredithwaddell.com.