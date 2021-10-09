Guy Hall "Pete" Peterson

Dec. 14, 1921 - Oct. 5, 2021

MARION — Guy Hall "Pete" Peterson, age 99, of Marion, IL, passed away peacefully at 6:25 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, in the Marion Veterans Administration Community Living Center.

He was born on December 14, 1921, in Johnson County, IL, the son of Otto and Pearl (Oliver) Peterson.

"Pete," as he was known, attended grade through high school in Creal Springs, IL, until 1937. He attended Marion Township High School for his senior year, graduating from MTHS in 1939.

Reared during the Depression, he worked his way through two years of college at Southern Illinois University, earning a teaching certificate. He taught one year at White Oak School in Williamson County, then answered the call of duty by enlisting in the Army just ten months after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

He served in the Pacific Theater during WWII from October 1942 until February 1946. He was assigned to General Douglas MacArthur's Quartermaster Corps and was awarded the Bronze Star for his part in the recapture of the island of Luzon from the Japanese. Sergeant Peterson earned a good conduct medal for his service and was honorably discharged in February 1946 with the rank of Staff Sergeant. Pete returned home to resume his teaching career as teacher at Hailey School in Williamson County. IL.

Guy was united in marriage to Thelma Yolonde Byassee on August 8, 1951, in Benton, IL, and together, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

He completed his bachelor's degree in 1953 from SIU and his Master's Degree in Educational Administration in 1957, earning advanced certifications from the U of I and SIU. He accepted the principal, teacher and coach position at Creal Springs School in 1959, and began what would be his greatest legacy.

Mr. Peterson was a teacher, coach, and administrator for more than 47 years, and coordinator of all grade groups, serving on numerous varied curriculum committees. His career included schools at Buncombe, Energy, Crainville, Pittsburg, Jefferson Elementary in Marion, and Creal Springs K-8. Pete was a successful coach for the Creal Springs boys team. In 1979, Pete began the most rewarding years of his career as he reformed the Creal Springs Lionettes girls basketball team. Coach Peterson embraced this new coaching position with gusto and took these young girls to mold, raise and love. He practiced the girls indoors for four years before he would schedule a competitive game with other schools teams. He told the girls, "You learn more from losing than winning." One Lionette team member reflected, "Mr. Peterson took us in, and we basically had nothing, and he turned us into 'Millionaires'. We slept with basketballs. Coach Peterson was our idol."

Coach Peterson is one of the winningest coaches in the State of Illinois. He was inducted into the Illinois Coaches Hall of Fame in 2004. The gymnasium at Creal Springs was named in honor of the infamous Mr. Guy "Pete" Peterson. Career totals: 806 wins and 183 Losses.

Pete was active in the community. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Marion, was a 25-year member of the Marion Carnegie Library Board and member of the Marion Cultural and Civic Center Foundation. Under Mayor Bob Butler, Pete helped head up the first committee to establish enterprise zones in Marion. He also was a former member of Marion Rotary Club, a lifetime member of the Illinois Principals Association (IPA), and a member and president of the Schoolmasters Club. He received the Marion Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007 for his 47 years of service in education.

Together Mr. and Mrs. Peterson sponsored groups of high school students to study abroad. As teachers, tour guides, and administrators for ten cultural tours to Europe and the Middle East, they expanded world horizons to many.

Mr. Peterson was an avid runner (rain or shine) and recorded over 50,000 miles and 200+ running shoes. He prided himself in a beautiful lawn and an extensive rock garden. Pete was always a kid at heart. Many days he would be found pulling wagons or climbing trees with the neighbor kids.

He is survived by his wife, Yolonde Byassee Peterson of Marion; nephews: James and wife Linda Byassee of Marion, Don Byassee of Marion, Barbara Gentry Newsom of Toms River, NJ; great nieces and nephews: Elizabeth and husband Jeff Shore of Marion, Amanda and husband Ashley Gott of Marion, Margaret and Shawn Edmondson of O'Fallon, MO, E.J. and Amanda Byassee of Marion, Kevin and wife Mary Cox of Arnold, MD, and Tim Gentry of Marion; nieces: Kara Cox Santi of Marion, Cammy and husband Mark Duggins of Golconda; nine great-great nephews; two great-great nieces; and one great-great-great nephew.

He also leaves behind dear friends: John, Jenna (De Mattei), David Fletcher, Caroline (Fletcher) and husband Austin Mallow all of Marion, Gina (De Mattei) and husband Larry Crippen of Mooresville, NC, Dr. Clay and Lety De Mattei of Marion, Johnny De Mattei of Berthoud, CO, Mike and Ronda De Mattei of Marion, J.J. and Teresa De Mattei of Centralia, Ed and Gloria Davis of St. Louis.

Mr. Peterson was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings: Jim Peterson, Vera Peterson Gentry, Helen Peterson Davis, and Betty Jean Peterson Cox.

The family is grateful the dedicated staff at the VA Medical Center and CLC in Marion for their loving care of Sergeant Peterson and Hero's Homecoming service. Special thanks go to Dr. Clinton Mohr, Dr. Jan Bowman, Telly Allen, Amy O'Keefe, his nurse Sally, and many more.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

All attendees will be required to wear face masks inside in consideration for family health issues, and in accordance with the executive order by the Governor of Illinois. Those attending the visitation and funeral service inside, must wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

The visitation will be on Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Following the visitation, the funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Bob Dickerson presiding. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery of Marion, IL.

Pallbearers will be: Ashley Gott, Jeff Shore, Shawn Edmondson, Benjamin Shore, David Fletcher, EJ Byassee.

Honorary pallbearers will be: James Byassee, Don Byassee, John Fletcher, Dr. Clay De Mattei, Ed Davis, Kevin Cox and Loren Taylor. Other honorary pallbearers will be Pete's Creal Springs Lionettes.

Military honors will be accorded at the graveside by members of Marion VFW Heyde Pillow Post No. 1301 Funeral Honors Detail and members of the United States Army Funeral Honors Detail.

The family requests for those who prefer, memorial contributions be given to the newly formed Guy "Pete" Peterson Scholarship Fund. Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

To leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.