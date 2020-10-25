 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gwen Angel
0 entries

Gwen Angel

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gwen Angel

Gwen Angel, 94, of Lakeville, Minnesota, peacefully passed away Oct. 7, 2020, surrounded by her family.

To send condolences, visit www.whitefuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News